Mozambique, Uganda ink private sector cooperation deal

Mozambique and Uganda have agreed to create a joint forum involving the private sector of both countries to explore business and investment opportunities that could promote the prosperity of the two nations.The agreement was reached on Friday during bilateral talks between Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and vising Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni who arrived in Maputo on Thursday.

To speed up the economic development of the two countries, the two delegations identified policy and diplomacy, defence and security, agriculture, industry and trade, and tourism as five key areas of bilateral cooperation.

The deal was formalised on Friday in Maputo by Uganda’s Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister Sam Kutesa and his Mozambican counterpart Jose Pacheco.

Pacheco said both countries should exploit the potential in the various sectors in which they agreed to work together.

Kutesa called on businessmen to come together to explore business opportunities in both countries.

“From now on we will engage in the implementation of what we agreed on in the different sectors, identifying concrete projects and programs on how to leverage our cooperation on the economic side,” he said.

Museveni laid a wreath at Heroes Square in Maputo on Friday and held a meeting with Mozambican liberation struggle fighters.