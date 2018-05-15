Mozambique, Uganda to cooperate on terror fight

Mozambique and Uganda have agreed to cooperate in combating the threat posed by extremist groups, Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister José Pacheco said on Tuesday.According to Pacheco, the two countries have suffered terrorist attacks in recent years and therefore need to strengthen security cooperation to safeguard their territories.

“We have been experiencing similar situations in the north of our country since last year. Hence the need for an agreement to cooperate and work together”, Pacheco told APA.

He said Uganda has agreed to train Mozambican police officers on how to respond to terrorism.

A bomb attack on Uganda’s capital Kampala in July 2010 killed 79 people watching a soccer match.

Terror group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility, saying the attacks were retribution for Uganda’s troop deployments in Mogadishu as African Union peacekeepers.

An attack by a suspected terrorist group left one person dead and several homes burned down in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique in March.