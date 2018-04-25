Mozambique ups statutory minimum wage by 6.5 percent

The Mozambican government has announced an increase in the statutory minimum wage of civil servants by 6.5 percent.Under the new regime, it will be up to $70 a month from $65, Minister for State for Administration, Carmelita Namashalua told a media briefing in Maputo after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The minister said all workers in the public service earning above the minimum will get a five-percent increase.

“Since the annual inflation rate in 2017 was 5.65 percent, the new minimum wage represents a slight increase in real wages. But workers earning above the minimum will take a cut in their real wages” Namashalua said.

However, the wage increases do not compensate for the 2016 inflation of 21.57 percent.

Mozambican workers, in both the public and private sectors, have yet to recover from that hit to their living standards.

Meanwhile, Mozambique’s main trade union confederation, the OTM has dismissed the increase as a mockery to the working class given the high cost of living and the low purchasing power of most Mozambicans.

The OTM General Secretary, Alexandre Munguambe, told APA in an interview on Wednesday that high prices of goods and basic services “are responsible for worsening poverty among workers, most of whom are dependent on the minimum wage”.

He added: “To make the situation more dramatic, the cost of public transport has risen, and the quality of the transport services is extremely poor”.

Munguambe accused employers of opting for short term contracts, even though the jobs concerned are permanent.

He said this was a way of avoiding their legal obligations, and made employment unstable and insecure.