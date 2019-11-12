Mozambique wants potential investors to draw up calendar

Mozambican Prime Minister, Carlos Agostinho do Rosario wants potential investors who are reacting positively to the proposals presented by his country at the Second Africa Investment Forum currently underway in Johannesburg to draw up a calendar for implementing agreements reached, APA can report.“We think we shall leave here with a good indication and we are telling our partners to draw up a calendar, saying how things will happen from the commitment to the implementation phase. We want concrete results”, Do Rasriao is quoted as saying by state-controlled Radio Mozambique on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister who is representing President Filipe Nyusi at the three-day Second Africa investment Forum said: “so far we are satisfied”.

The forum is organized by the African Development Bank and its partners with the view to finding better ways to promote capital flow for the continent to present investment projects as well as speed up the negotiations and conclusion of financial agreements.

Mozambican Trade minister, Ragendra de Sousa, outlined some projects the will present at the forum.

These, according to the minister, include the project to complete the cotton chain in Marracuene, in Maputo province, rice production on the low-lying areas of the Zambezi, and the potential that Mozambique has in the fields of sugar.

Furthermore, in the gas area, Mr. de Sousa said Mozambique will show the investors what it thinks on fertilizers on jet for airplanes.

On Monday, Mozambique had presented several projects for financing in areas such as natural gas and agriculture (notably the value chain for cotton production).

Prior to the start of the Forum, Rosario took part in a panel where he explained the various liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Rosario expressed the government’s commitment to mobilise $1.3 billion for the participation by the National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH) in the consortium formed to exploit the LNG from Offshore Area One of the Rovuma Basin.

As for macro-economic stability, Rosario stressed that in recent years the country has experienced low inflation and stable exchange rates.

After facing a range of external and internal shocks, he added, the country had brought annual inflation down from around 26 percent (in early 2017) to about two percent to date.

“We are committed to maintaining these levels of inflation, since they will be good for the gas and other projects” Rosario said.