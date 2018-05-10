Mozambique: WB donates $150M for rural roads development

The World Bank has approved a $ 150 million grant in support of the government’s Integrated Victory Road Development Project in Mozambique.A World Bank media statement seen by APA on Thursday said the funding from the International Development Association (IDA) will be used to improve road access in selected rural areas of the provinces

of Zambézia and Nampula, where most of the country’s rural population lives.

“Poverty remains consistently high in Mozambique, particularly in the rural areas of the central and northern provinces. The poverty rate increased by 5% in the central province of Zambézia in the period 2003-2009, and remained unchanged in Nampula province.

“While agriculture employs about 80 percent of the country’s total workforce and generates about 30 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), its productivity remains low and is limited by many factors, including limited access to rural regions.

“Agricultural productivity is particularly low in the provinces of Nampula and Zambézia where the population is dispersed”, said Mark Lundell, World Bank country director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Comoros.

The World Bank’s task team leader for the operation, Kulwinder Singh Rao, added that the project will also benefit several government agencies, including the National Territorial Transportation Institute (INATTER) and traffic police, as well as the National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC), as they address road safety and climate change emergencies.

“Given Mozambique’s high road fatality rates, ranking at 165 out of 173 countries, this project will also support government authorities in their efforts to reduce traffic accidents,” added Rao.

According to the official, this operation is consistent with the World Bank Group’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity through access to infrastructure. It is in line with the

World Bank Country Partnership Framework 2017-2021 for Mozambique and supports the government’s priorities as set forth in its Five-Year Plan.