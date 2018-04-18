Mozambique: W/Bank injects additional $80m into irrigation scheme

The World Bank says it has approved $80 million for the Project for Irrigation and Market Access for Small Farmers” (IRRIGA) in central and northern Mozambique, APA can report on Wednesday.According to a World bank senior official Aniceto Bila the money will be available as from July this year, and the project will support peasant farmers in the central provinces of Manica, Sofala and Zambezia and the northern province of Nampula.

“The money will be disbursed over six years, covering an area of 7,000 hectares and benefiting 14,000 farmers” he said.

Bila made the announcement on Wednesday after a visit to Vanduzi district, in the central Manica where his team toured to assess activities undertaken by a predecessor project, the Sustainable Irrigation Development Project (PRIORI), which is due to end in December.

He said the fundamental goal of the IRRIGA project will be supporting the expansion and development of irrigation to increase the production and income of the households covered by the project.

“With the development of irrigation, it is possible to produce all year round, and to increase production”, said Bila.

“There are great gains for producers because they cease to depend solely on the rainy season to produce. With climate change, it is important to stimulate production during all seasons of the year” he added.

Summarising PROIRI, Bila said the results are satisfactory.

During the seven years of implementation, 2,500 hectares of irrigated land were worked (out of the 3,000 initially planned.

He was optimistic that, by December, the project’s targets will have been reached in Manica, Sofala and Zambezia.

“These hectares are operational. But we want to close the first phase with 3,000 hectares”, he added.

“We believe we shall achieve this plan, because we are continuing until December, and the results are encouraging, judging by the level of involvement of the population in agricultural production”.

Bila said that since 2011, PRIOR has absorbed $74.25 million of which $60 million was financed by the World Bank, while the remaining $14.25 million was a grant from the Japanese government.

The programme benefited 7,000 farmers.