Mozambique, World Bank reach agreement to manage natural resources

The World Bank and Mozambique National Management Committee, have defended the creation of viable income generation alternatives as one of the key elements for communities to engage in the sustainable management of natural resources in the implementation of the project to support the Dedicated Donation Mechanism for Local Communities in Mozambique (MozDGM), APA can report.MozDGM is the Mozambican version of a global program called the Dedicated Donation Mechanism for Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (DGM), which has as one of the missions to create

alternative income generation in local communities to reduce the pressure on natural resources in the context climate change.

The project has the global budget of $4.5 million, financed by the World Bank through the Forest Investment Program (FIP), for the period 2018-2022.

Of the total, some $2 million will be used to finance community projects. The remaining amount will be used for the training components of local communities and all stakeholders and in project

advocacy and monitoring.

The World Bank understands that conservation imposes restrictions on the use of natural resources by local communities. In this case, since these resources are the main source of income generation, MozDGM could face enormous challenges in convincing communities to join the project, while not presenting other viable ways to earn money.

This observation follows recommendations by the representative of the World Bank at the General Assembly of the MozDGM National Management Committee, Arnela Maússe, at a meeting in Maputo on Saturday.

“Communities will only get engaged if conservation can generate money. It is necessary to provide communities with viable alternative income initiatives so that they can improve their lives. Without that, I think we will continue for a longer time and things may not happen, “he said.

The representative of the bank also believes that it is not enough just to create viable alternatives, but it is also necessary to follow up on the communities for an effective implementation of the projects.

The official defended the need for a network of organizations dedicated to continuous monitoring of projects, providing all necessary assistance, from the capacity building of communities in business matters to the implementation of projects.

The initiative, which aims not only to improve the living conditions of rural communities, but also to contribute to efforts to reduce global warming, will be implemented in 16 districts of the central

provinces of Zambezia and northern Cabo Delgado.

In Zambézia, MozDGM covers nine districts, namely Alto Molocué, Ile, Gilé, Pebane, Maganja da Costa, Mocubela, Mocuba, Gurué and Mulevala. In Cabo Delgado, the districts of Macomia, Meluco, Quissanga, Montepuez, Ancuabe, Metuge and Ibo.

More than 5,000 families in rural communities will be able to benefit from funding to develop income-generating activities in the context of integrated natural resource management and mitigation of the effects of climate change.

In addition to the MozDGM, the World Bank also supports the implementation of the SUSTENTA (agriculture-oriented), MozFIP (forest-based), MozBIO (environmental conservation) projects,

Quirimbas National Park, Gilé National Reserve and two Platforms Provinces whose actions are in Zambézia and Cabo Delgado.

The World Bank has invested about $ 600 million in project implementation.