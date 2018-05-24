Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe keen to improve electricity production

The executive manager of Mozambique’s Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) power utility, Nelson Beete, has said an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) classified the Zambezi basin as having the worst potential effects of climate change among the 11 largest basins in Africa due to the effect of rising temperatures and reduced rainfall.The IPCC is a body created by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to study and address the problem of global climate change.

The official told a regional meeting in Maputo on Thursday that there is good cooperation, exchange of information and coordination with Zambia and Zimbabwe in the equitable use of water for the generation of energy.

“First of all, we will improve our weather forecasts; and secondly to share the instruments we have as Southern African Development Community (SADC) members in order to allow the rational and equitable use of water resources in the Zambezi basin,” he said.

Beete said the 2015-16 hydrological year is considered to be the driest in the last 35 years in Southern Africa, which has led to a reduction in water storage capacity at the Kariba dams in Zambia, Kafue in Zimbabwe and Cahora Bassa in Mozambique, a reduction which reached 12.7 percent, 42 percent and 15 percent respectively.

Zimbabwe and neighboring Zambia both rely heavily on the Kariba dam for electricity, and falling dam levels at the plant raises the threat of deeper power cuts in the two countries which are already faced with frequent power shortages.

Concerned about this scenario, the Zambezi basin operators and water managers are meeting in Maputo to identify the solutions.

On the first day of the forum of dam operators and water managers of the Zambezi basin, they pointed to the improvement of meteorological forecasts as one of the urgent solutions.