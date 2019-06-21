Mozambique, Zimbabwe ink deal to liberalise airspace

Mozambique and Zimbabwe have signed an agreement allowing the national flag carriers of the two countries to fly to any destination in the other country, APA learnt here on Friday.The agreement was signed on Thursday by the Mozambican Minister of Transport and Communications. Carlos Mesquita, and his Zimbabwean counterpart Joel Matiza.

The agreement allows Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique and Air Zimbabwe to fly to any destination in the other country without limitations.

Mozambique Civil Aviation Institute chie executive João Abreu said the agreement is in line with the Single African Air Transport Market initiative, which provides for the full liberalization of the airspace on the continent.

“The agreement… will allow the two countries to make flights without limits,” Abreu said.

The official revealed that Mozambique has also signed similar agreements with other countries in the Southern African Development Community.

The declaration on the establishment of a Single African Air Transport Market is a flagship project of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and was adopted by the continental organization in 2015.