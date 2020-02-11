Mozambique’s annualised inflation eased to 0.65 percent in January

Mozambique’s National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Tuesday that the country’s annualised consumer price inflation stood at 0.65 percent in January, down from 1.28 percent at the end of 2019.In a statement, INE said the main drivers of the rise in inflation were hikes in the cost of vegetables, cooking oil and fish during the month of January.

This was however offset by declines in the prices of charcoal and telecommunication, the INE said.

The consumer price index was measured by compared changes in prices of goods and services in the three main cities of Maputo, Nampula and Beira