Mozambique’s anti-graft agency recovers $ 684K stolen from state

Mozambique’s Central Anti-Corruption Office (GCCC) has recovered $684,000 which had been stolen from state institutions, by the end of 2017.A GCCC media statement seen by APA on Sunday said it has frozen the bank accounts and opened 1,059 cases against suspected corrupt individuals, besides the confiscation of five vehicles.

The Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC) is the specialized body of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, whose function is to prevent and combat crimes of corruption, embezzlement, illicit economic participation, influence-peddling, illicit and related enrichment.

“This amount does not represent our desired results for several reasons namely, the lack of a law and a department for the recovery of assets, as well as the lack of a database in the state notaries,” said GCCC spokesman, Cristóvão Mondlane.

In the same period, the GCCC arrested least 695 individuals and dropped 122 cases. Of this figure, 155 citizens were caught red-handed.

Most of those accused are state officials who received bribes, used improperly their office for their own benefit or that of third parties, as well as misuse of public financial and material resources.

“They are officials who, in order to positively evaluate proposals from companies in public tenders, asked for undue payments, or even created their own companies or their families to compete for the supply of goods and services and / or services in their respective institutions”. GCCC added.



The GCCC has developed a set of activities to prevent crimes of corruption at the national level, including awareness-raising activities, through the dissemination of television and radio advertising content dealing with anti-corruption legislation, promotion of public probity law and prevention of acts of corruption, including corruption relating to school exams.It also created an anti-corruption brigade within the police force in matters of prevention and intervention techniques and procedures, in the fight against the act.As a result, the GCCC says there is a greater awareness among citizens of the need to combat corruption.It also encourages hierarchical superiors to hold public servants accountable, and calls for careful and rational management of public assets and containment of public expenditure.