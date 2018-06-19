Mozambique’s apex bank slashes key lending rate to 15.75 percent

Mozambique’s central bank has reduced the benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points to 15.75 percent, bank governor Rogério Zandamela announced on Tuesday.Zandamela said the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee also decided to maintain the Permanent Lending Facility rate at 18 percent, as well as the reserve ratio for liabilities in local currency at 14 percent and foreign currency at 22 percent.

According to Zandamela, Mozambique’s economic growth is forecast to remain moderate.

He revealed that data on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2018 indicates that economic activity grew by 3.2 percent in annual terms compared to 4.5 percent in the same period of 2017.

The performance of economic activity was led by the agriculture, mining, public administration and services sectors.

“Contrary to what happened in the first quarter of 2017, when several sectors saw a contraction of economic activity, in the first quarter of 2018 all registered positive variations, excluding electricity and water that decreased by 1.8 percent,” he said.

He pointed out that in April 2018 the economic climate index, which is a leading indicator of economic activity, improved.

“This behaviour reflects the optimism of the entrepreneurs interviewed regarding the prospects of employment and demand, especially those in the transport and trade sectors,” said Zandamela.