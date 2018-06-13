Mozambique’s inflation slows to 20.45 percent in May – Agency

Mozambique’s said the country’s annual consumer inflation eased to 20.45 percent in May from 21.27 percent in April, National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Tuesday.INE said in a statement that the inflation rate in Mozambique was measured by the consumer price indices of the three largest cities of Maputo, Nampula and Beira.

“The main price increase in the month was for passenger transport, which rose by an average of 8.2 percent,” INE said.

Other significant price rises were for second hand cars which rose by 5.7 percent, onions (6.7 percent), tomatoes (3.7 percent), and fast food items (3.1 percent) and vegetable oil (1.6 percent).

According to INE, these were largely offset by falls in the prices of other goods such as soap which went down by 16.6 percent, fish (21.9 percent), cabbage (8.1 percent), lettuce (8.3 percent) and

coconuts (1.8 percent).

Of the three cities, Beira experienced the highest inflation in May, of 1.8 percent. In Maputo inflation was 0.37 percent, while in Nampula prices declined slightly, by 0.03 percent.