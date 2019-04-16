Mozambique’s March inflation eases to 3.41 precent

Mozambique’s National Institute of Statistics has said the country’s inflation in March eased to 3.41 percent, APA can report on Tuesday.According to INE, inflation in February stood at 1.63 per cent and this compares with yearly inflation of 21.57 per cent in March 2017.

“The largest price rise in March was for electricity, which went up by 21.7 percent. Most of the other significant rises were for foodstuffs such as tomatoes 10.6 percent, onions 6.5 percent, cabbage 4.6 percent, and butter beans 4.4 percent”, reads an INE media statement to APA on Tuesday.

According to INE, looking at the entire first quarter, inflation in Beira was 4.13 percent, 1.26 percent in Maputo and 0.65 percent in Nampula.