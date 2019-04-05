Mozambique’s Ports, Railway invests $45. 4m to modernise infrastructure

Mozambique’s Ports and Railways (CFM) says it is investing $45.4 million in infrastructure equipment, construction and rehabilitation and the purchase of rolling stock, within the framework of a project aimed at modernizing the railway system in the main corridors, APA can report on Friday.At rail level, the company plans to acquire five locomotives, 300 wagons, in addition to rebuilding two railway bridges in the Ressano Garcia line, which will allow the handling of large volumes of cargo.

The announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer of Miguel Matabel, at a company meeting on Friday in Maputo.

“For the Central zone, we highlight the acquisition of tugboats, pilot boat, rehabilitation of the wharf defenses in the Port of Beira and the acquisition of a modern system of traffic control of ships, which will make the difference in terms of safety and speed of operations, “he said.

According to Matabel, in relation to the Northern zone, the company plans to purchase a series of equipment that will make the port of Pemba modern and competitive in terms of tools and, above all, with regard to port security regulations.

“We specifically referred to the improvement of the lighting system and installation of the sealing of the port area, acquisition of fire truck for firefighting, replacement of fenders and mooring bollards, acquisition of tow tractors, among others,” he said.

In terms of cargo handling at the terminals under CFM management, some 7.5 million metric tons were handled in 2018, representing a growth of 9 percent in the plan when compared to the previous year.