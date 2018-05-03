Mozambique’s Renamo chief Dhlakama is dead

The leader of Mozambique’s opposition Resistência Nacional Moçambicana (Renamo), Afonso Dhlakama has died at the age of 65, his party confirmed.Renamo said Dhlakama passed away earlier on Thursday at his jungle hideout at the foot of a mountain in Sofala Province, after years battling diabetes.

Full name Afonso Macacho Marceta Dhlakama, the Renamo leader was born on January 1, 1953, in Mangunde, Chibabava district in Sofala to a traditional ruler and led the movement for 39 years.

“This is a tragedy of national proportions because we have lost a man who fought tirelessly for his country” said Daviz Simango, the leader of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) in tribute to Dhlakama on STV.

He became the head of the then rebel Renamo movement after its leader Andre Matsangaissa was killed in a power feud in 1979.

The movement has been waging a violent anti-communist campaign in Mozambique to unseat the ruling Frelimo government since 1975, plunging the country in a bloody civil war which ended with a landmark peace deal brokered in Rome in 1992.

In recent years Afonso Dhlakama has been hiding out in the bush after losing subsequent elections to Frelimo, citing massive electoral fraud.

There have been frequent clashes with government forces who overran his base in central Sofala province in 2016 after the dispute over the outcome of the 2014 general election came to a head.

That fighting rekindled memories of the brutal 16-year civil war.

Dhlakama was pressing President Filipe Nyusi’s Frelimo to accept Renamo demands for reforms to an electoral system the former rebel leader said was deeply flawed.

Dhlakama had joined FRELIMO in 1974, but left the movement shortly afterwards, becoming one of the founding members of the National Resistance of Mozambique, Renamo.