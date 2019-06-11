Mozambique’s Renamo to file nomination papers for presidential candidate

Mozambique`s main opposition Renamo party will file nomination papers for its presidential candidate Ossufo Momade at the country´s Constitutional Council on Tuesday, the party said in a statement.This will be the first time Momade will run for public office since he was elected as leader of Renamo in January following the death of Afonso Dhlakama in May 2018.

“Renamo will now register with the National Elections Commission to take part in this year´s general elections,” the part said on Monday.

Like his predecessor, Momade has been hiding at the Renamo jungle base in Gorongosa in Sofala province.

Momade, 58, was a guerrilla leader during Mozambique’s civil war between 1977 and 1992 and has been a lawmaker in parliament since 1999.

He served as party secretary general between 2007 and 2012.

He will challenge incumbent President Filipe Nyusi in the president race in October.