Mozambique’s Sheik Mohammad unveils Koran translation

Mozambique’s Sheikh Aminuddin Mohammad has launched a translation of the Koran from Arabic to Portuguese, APA learnt here on Tuesday.The book, titled O Nobre Al-Qur’an or The Noble Qur’an, took about 40 years to make.

It was launched on Tuesday in Quelimane in Mozambique’s Zambezia province.

The sheikh said he made the translation in order to get more Muslims to enjoy studying and investigating the Koran for further improvement.

“It is hard to believe that, all this time, over 500 years, (Portuguese-speaking) Muslims have lived without the Koran in their local language,” the Sheikh told journalists.