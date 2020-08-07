MPS welcomes ship with record draught in Ghanaian waters

Meridian Port Services (MPS), the operator of the Tema container terminal in Ghana, has welcomed the MSC Beryl ship at Terminal 3, which boasts the deepest draught of any craft to visit the Ghanaian coast.Measuring 366 m long and 48 m wide, the MSC Beryl was received at Terminal 3 of the port of Tema in July with a record draught of 15.95 m on arrival and 16.2 m on departure.

It enabled MPS to handle 3,520 20-foot equivalent containers with a productivity rate of 102.5 movements an hour.

“We are proud to have welcomed this ship. The performance was made possible by the massive investment plan implemented by MPS. The new port basin commissioned in 2019 is accessed via an entry canal measuring 3,500 m long and 225 m wide, with a draught of 18.7 m,” said Mohamed Samara, Managing Director of MPS.

Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) is a joint venture composed of Bolloré Transport & Logistics, APM Terminals and the State of Ghana via the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). With 700 employees and generating 1,000 indirect jobs, MPS is developing container storage and stevedoring activities to the benefit of the Ghanaian economy. The company implements solidarity initiatives that benefit the population in partnership with NGOs, helping to empower young people and raise awareness on environmental protection.