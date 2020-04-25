Mswati sends plane to evacuate Swatis stranded abroad

King Mswati III has offered his private jet to fetch Swatis caught up by lockdowns imposed by many countries around the world in which they have been staying or studying, a cabinet minister said on Saturday.Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Thuli Dladla said more than 700 Swatis have requested to be evacuated back home and the first 32 would be arriving on Saturday.

He said the first batch of returnees has been asked to gather in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa from where they would be collected by the plane and returned home.

“These were stuck in countries including Canada, England and the United States. They are a fraction of the over 700 citizens living abroad who have been registered, but due to the capacity of the plane, they will be flown in small groups,” the minister said.

Health Minister Lizzie Nkhosi said the media and relatives of the returning citizens would not be allowed to meet them when they land at King Mswati III International Airport as they would immediately be placed under a 14-day quarantine.