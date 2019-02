The 24th edition of the Mount Cameroon race of hope has been run in Buea with Cameroonian champions recorded in the male, female, junior and veteran categories.

Foreign athletes were heralded as a threat in the race but known of them featured in the first three positions.

The International athletic competition ended last Saturday at the foot of the chariots of the God under the watchful eyes of Sports and Physical education Minister Prof Narcisse Moelle Kombi.