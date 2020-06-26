MTN C/d’Ivoire to build CFA 20 billion HQs in Abidjan

The Ivory Coast branch of the mobile phone company MTN on Thursday signed with the Teyliom group, a contract to build its new headquarters in Port-Bouët, south Abidjan, spending CFA20 billion for its construction, APA can report from the Ivorian economic capital.Work on the new headquarters, which will be built on a 1.5 hectare site, will begin in December and last about 20 months, according to a statement to APA.

The contract was penned by MTN General Manager, Djibril Ouattara and Yigo Thiam, General Manager of Teyliom Group.

“Today we are writing a new chapter in the history of our company. We are proud to build this new headquarters that meets the world’s highest standards in terms of sustainable construction and the well-being of its occupants,” Ouattara said.

Mr. Thiam, said he was proud over the choice of his company to build the new headquarters.

“This project is close to our hearts because it is integrated into our project to develop a business and residential district according to international standards in a landscaped environment that guarantees balanced and sustainable urbanisation,” he added.

The new headquarters of MTN, which has been operating in Cote d’Ivoire for some fifteen years, is located in the new “Akwaba Business Park” area not far from the Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan.