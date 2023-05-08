MTN Cameroon Ameliorates Services after Internet Users Boycott

In a press release signed by the General Manager Mitwa Ng’ambi, the mobile phone company announces a number of measures to improve the quality of its network.

For several months now, the quality of electronic communication services has deteriorated significantly. This has served as a pretext for the boycott campaign initiated by consumers to demand a better quality of service from the various networks. The campaign, called “aeroplane mode“, consists of deactivating mobile phones between 12 noon and 2 pm. This movement led to the holding of a crisis meeting between the State and operators in order to find solutions to this problem. The day after these meetings, the South African operator has announced a battery of measures to improve its network.

The Director General of MTN Cameroon announces that “from Thursday, May 11 your unused data volume or lost in case of unavailability of the network will be refunded in the days following the incident,” said Mitwa Ng’ambi Director General of MTN Cameroon. In addition, the telephone company is committed to accelerating its investment plan. This is to complete the ongoing modernization of its network locality by locality.

MTN will also continue to “the extension of our network aiming at a greater coverage of our 2G 3G and 4G networks throughout the country. We are launching a consumer advisory board this May that will help us assess the impact of these measures on the quality of your experience with us,” says the CEO, and finally, the publication of the status of the optimisation of its network is envisaged.

In addition to these announcements, we recall that in the communiqué of the regulator of February 13, 2023, Camtel, MTN and Orange have committed to invest a cumulative amount of 156 billion FCFA in 2023. These investments will be used to extend the network coverage on the one hand and on the other hand to improve the quality of electronic communication services throughout the territory.