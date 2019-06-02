MTN Cameroon employees launch annual YelloCare scheme

MTN Cameroon Sunday announced the launch of the 13th edition of the annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care program which will run from 1-21 June.This year, the Y’ello Care campaign will once again focus on Youth the Empowerment .

It will be under the theme “Creating a Brighter Future for our Youth”.

The firm said for 21 days, MTN employees in all 21 operations of the Group will give back to their communities by implementing impactful social projects in their localities.

Cameroon, MTN staff have been chosen to realize several projects nationwide that will benefit the youths, particularly those with disabilities, and address the problem of drug abuse which is regarded as an urgent priority area by the government.