MTN Cameroon Spearheaded by Female CEO, Mitwa Ng’ambi

A press release dating 30th June 2022, states the appointment of Mitwa Ng’ambi as new CEO of MTN Cameroon, with effects from 1st September 2022.

She will be succeeding Stephen Blewett who is leaving

the Group for other “career opportunities” after judiciously leading the company. Mitwa Ng’ambi who is currently the CEO of MTN Rwanda has been a member of the MTN family for a cumulative of 10 years and has also worked in the Benin and Zambia operations.

During her time at the helm of MTN Rwanda, Mitwa has been instrumental in strengthening the business’ stakeholder engagement,we learn. Report says she has also led industry transformative initiatives for digital penetration and financial inclusion and oversaw the listing of MTN Rwanda on the stock exchange and establishment of its Fintech subsidiary.

Meanwhile MTN Cameroon Chairman Colin Mukete said, “We would like to thank Stephen for his valuable contribution over the years and we welcome Mitwa to the MTN Cameroon family. We are confident that her experience, exceptional leadership skills and expertise will benefit MTN Cameroon and its stakeholders. We wish her success in her new role as we execute our ambition 2025 strategic prioties.”