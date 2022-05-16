MTN Elite 1: Canon Sportif de Yaounde Declines

Cameroon’s capital prominent club lost this weekend against Colombe Sportive du Dja and Lobo during the 13th playingday of the national football championship.
The leadership position is gradually slipping away from Canon Sportif de Yaounde. The club, which had a good start during this ongoing season, can no longer string victories. And it was still the case this weekend on the side of Douala. Opposed to Colombe Sportive du Dja and Lobo, Kpakum guys recorded a defeat of two goals to one.
The Canon defense throughout the match had a hard time against the Ngongang-Mani duo of the Colombe. A feverish defense which reflects the performance of the Nkolndongo team.
In other encounters of Pool B, the Panthère du Nde chained a second consecutive victory. Ahmed Adel’s foals largely dominated Stade Renard de Melong, 4 goals to 1.
Almost similar performance from AS Fortuna who took over but with rather 3 goals against 1 in the match between Fauve Azur.
Same result in Pool A during the Fovu Club de Baham-Avion Academy and Yafoot-UMS de Loum meetings.
With fewer goals in this group, News Star of Douala took over OFTA of Kribi, 1-0. Same result in favour of Coton Sport de Garoua against Dragon de Yaounde and Eding Sport de la Lékié against Renaissance de Ngoumou. Only Bamboutos de Mbouda could do better against PWD de Bamenda by winning 2-0.
As for the ranking, Les Astres de Douala remain leader of their group with 30 points followed by Apejes de Mfou with 26 points and Canon are in third place with 25 points. The bottom two at the moment are TKC and Racing, all with 7 points.
In Pool A, Eding leads with 29 points, and Coton just behind with 21 points. In third position at the moment we have Avion du Nkam with 20 points. The last two on this side are Yafoot with his 9 points is second to last and Renaissance de Ngoumou with 8 points, is dead last.