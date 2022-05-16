MTN Elite 1: Canon Sportif de Yaounde Declines

Cameroon’s capital prominent club lost this weekend against Colombe Sportive du Dja and Lobo during the 13th playingday of the national football championship.

The leadership position is gradually slipping away from Canon Sportif de Yaounde. The club, which had a good start during this ongoing season, can no longer string victories. And it was still the case this weekend on the side of Douala. Opposed to Colombe Sportive du Dja and Lobo, Kpakum guys recorded a defeat of two goals to one.

The Canon defense throughout the match had a hard time against the Ngongang-Mani duo of the Colombe. A feverish defense which reflects the performance of the Nkolndongo team.

In other encounters of Pool B, the Panthère du Nde chained a second consecutive victory. Ahmed Adel’s foals largely dominated Stade Renard de Melong, 4 goals to 1.

Gabriel Zobo, who is also the head coach of the women’s national team. A defeat that led to the resignation of, who is also the head coach of the women’s national team. Almost similar performance from AS Fortuna who took over but with rather 3 goals against 1 in the match between Fauve Azur.