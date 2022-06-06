MTN Elite 1: Eding Falls But Remains Leader Of Pool B

The football club from the Lekié division bowed this Sunday before the red lantern of the national football championship, OFTA de Kribi, (1-0).

OFTA de Kribi which had long-chained poor performances in the MTN Elite 1 championship rectified the situation this weekend. Opposed to Eding Sport de la Lekié, OFTA de Kribi snatched the victory with a goal and moved up to 10th place in the ranking of group B. Eding on the other hand, remains, and with 40 points, the leader of this group.

The club owes this first, thanks to the gap in points widened with its pursuers, Coton Sports de Garoua and Fovu Club de Baham who have respectively 36 points and 28 points. On the other side, it is also thanks to the draw in the confrontation between Coton Sport against Fovu. Match ended in a goalless draw.

The other good point of this 21st day is the rise of UMS de Loum to 4th place with its victory over PWD de Bamenda, 4-3 which drops to 7th place. The 5th and 6th place are respectively occupied by Bamboutos from Mbouda with 28 points and Avion du Nkam with 25 points. Bamboutos could not do better than a draw, 2-2 against YAFOOT, 11th and Avion was beaten by Renaissance de Ngoumou, 9th, 2-0. The heavy score of the day came from Dragon de Yaoundé who breathed fire and prevented the New stars of Douala from shining, 5-2. Dragon climbs to 8th place with 20 points and New Stars closes the bottom of the table in 12th place with 17 points.

In pool A, Union de Douala and Colombe sportive du Dja and Lobo did not go with the back of the spoon. The Douala team beat Djiko FC, 4-0 and climbed to 4th place with 32 points in the standings while Djiko remained in 6th place with 28 points. Just behind Union, Colombe has 30 points thanks to its victory over Racing FC de Bafoussam, which remains last with 8 points.

Apejes de Mfou as well as Canon de Yaoundé continue with counter performances. After their draw last week, Apejes, who are still in 3rd place with 34 points, fell to Tonnerre Kalara Club, 12th with 13 points (1-0). And Canon remains second with 37 points despite its defeat against Fauve Azur, 8th with 25 points behind the Astres de Douala which has 45 points. The only draw of the day finished with a goal by all, it was that of Young Sports Academy of Bamenda, 9th and Panthère du Ndé, 11th with 24 points and 17 points each.