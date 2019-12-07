MTN eSwatini project restores eyesight for 1, 400 patients

About 1 400 elderly people had their eyesight restored through surgical operations that were funded by MTN eSwatini.Acting CEO Sibusiso Nhleko presented a report to this effect on Friday.

The telecommunications company forked out $44 000 for the removal of cataract from the eyes of these individuals who were picked randomly from all over the country between 2012 and 2019.

This follows the launch of a campaign to assist elderly people who cannot afford to pay medical bills related to the surgery, as part of MTN’s corporate social responsibility of ploughing back to the community.

The Health ministry in 2016 revealed that over 7, 000 were completely blinded by cataract.

This prompted SEE International to establish a partnership with the Luke Commission in the country, focusing on restoring the sight of people suffering from cataracts, pterygium, and glaucoma.

Each year SEE teams host programs that treat more than 200 people in need each year.