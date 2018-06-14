MTN Fine: Nigeria to pay over $1m legal fees

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the payment of $1.6 million as legal fees to lawyers for the recovery of $1.2 billion fine imposed on the Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).The telecom giant had negotiated the fine with the government, which reduced it from $3.2 billion to $1.2 billion.

MTN was fined by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2017 for breaching the directives on SIM registration.

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami, told State House Correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja that the approval was part of the four memoranda submitted by the Justice Ministry for consideration.

“The third memo was for approval for the payment of professional fees to the lawyers that were engaged by the Federal Government relating to the case that was instituted sometime back by the MTN against the Federal Government in pursuance of penalty of over $3.2 billion imposed by government against MTN.

“MTN as you could rightly remember instituted an action seeking to constrain the Federal Government from making recovery of the over N1 trillion penalty that was imposed on it.

“So arising from that the Federal Government engaged the services of certain solicitors, lawyers to now put up a defense on its behalf. Arising from the defence that was put in place by the lawyers, the case was eventually settled by the parties amicably,” he said.

Malami said that the fine was arrived at after a compromise whereby the communication giant agreed to pay $1.2 billion instead of $3.2 billion imposed on it by the NCC for breaches in its communication activities.