MTN Foundation puts smiles on 3000 children on Christmas festivity

Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana Foundation has put smile on the faces of some of children as it organized Christmas parties for about 3000 children in some select schools across the country, APA has learnt here on Friday.The Christmas parties were held for children at Bethesda Basic School in Accra, School for the Deaf, Mampong, Sekondi School for the Deaf and Zuarungu community in the Northern Region of Ghana.

In a press statement sent to the press, the event forms part of activities marking MTN Ghana Foundation’s 10th Anniversary. As part of the activities, MTN Ghana Foundation also presented teaching and learning aids such as pens, pencils, crayons, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, story books, textbooks and A4 sheets to management of the beneficiary schools.

The children were also taken through some fun activities that tested both their cognitive and psychomotor abilities such as reading, drawing, dancing among others. MTN Ghana Foundation took the opportunity to engage directly with the children while fulfilling two of its three focus areas, which are, Education and Health.

Explaining further on the event, the Acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu said “Christmas is a season of love, sharing and more importantly for giving back to the needy in society. The Ghana Foundation identifies with these reasons for the season and took advantage of the occasion to express love to the kids by sharing food and learning materials. Christmas means a lot for children adding that the staff and volunteers were pleased to spend time with the children.

Over the years, MTN Ghana Foundation has worked with other organisations to organise Christmas parties for children. On 26th December the MTN Ghana Foundation distributed hampers to mother of babies who are born on the 25th of December at selected hospitals across the country.