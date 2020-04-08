MTN Ghana Foundation donates over $900,000 to Covid-19 Trust Fund

The MTN Ghana Foundation has donated $909,090 (about GHC5 million) to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ghana.The donation, according to the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, is to assist the government to procure medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as other essentials to support frontline medical staff in the fight against the virus, which has infested one medical doctor and a nurse at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Local media reports on Wednesday quoted Mr. Adadevoh as saying during the presentation ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, that there was no doubt that the Covid-19 disease was testing the fortitude of our society, adding that all and sundry have a role to play to bring the deadly pandemic down.

The reports added that the mining giant, Newmont Gold, has already contributed $350,000, while Agricultural Development Bank and many other institutions have contributed substantial amount to the trust fund in support of government quest to fight the virus.

Ghana has so far recorded 287 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 49 recoveries, while 245 are said to be receiving treatment as at Tuesday.