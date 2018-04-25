MTN mulls $500m public offer

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday confirmed that the MTN Group has finally commenced discussions with the commission on the proposed $500 million Initial Public Offering (IPO).A senior management staff of SEC said that MTN had commenced discussions with the commission on the IPO.

The source said that although talks were ongoing, the company was yet to formally file its application for the IPO.

He said the commission was committed to investors’ protection and that their interest would be protected in the ongoing discussion.

The source added that SEC would remain committed to the development of the nation’s capital market and listing of more multinationals.

Another source at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), who declined to be mentioned, said that the NSE had not yet received an official filing from the company.

There were reports recently that the MTN Group Ltd. was perfecting plans to raise about 500 million dollars from the sale of shares in its Nigerian business in the first half of 2018.

The Standard Bank Group Ltd. and Citigroup Inc. had been advising MTN on the disposal of about 30 percent of its Nigerian unit on the NSE.

MTN had agreed to list the Nigerian unit as part of the June 2016 agreement to pay $1 billion fine for missing a deadline to disconnect unregistered subscribers amid a security crackdown.

MTN recently appointed a Nigerian investment firm, Chapel Hill Denham, as lead manager for the planned sale of $500 million shares in its Nigerian business during the first half of this year.