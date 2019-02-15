MTN Uganda boss deported

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, Wim Vanhelleputte, has been deported to his native Belgium.The Belgian was deported on Thursday evening upon the orders of Uganda’s Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odong.

MTN Uganda in a statement released on Friday morning confirmed the deportation of the top boss but added they have not been notified of the grounds for the action.

It said MTN Uganda are working hard to establish precise reasons for the deportation.

“We are understandably concerned about these developments and are engaging with the authorities to seek understanding that would lead us to resolving this matter” part of the statement read.

Wim Vanhelleputte is the fourth MTN Uganda top official to be declared persona non grata under section 52 (g) of the country’s Citizenship and Immigration Control Act in a space of one month.

According to the section, the minister may order any prohibited immigrant or person whose presence in Uganda is unlawful to be deported from the country.

Others who have been deported are Italian Elsa Mussolini, the former General Manager for Mobile Finance Services, French national Olivier Prentout, who was the Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Uganda and Rwandan national Annie Bilenge Tabura, the General Manager, Sales and Distribution.

Ugandan security forces are still tight lipped on the reason behind the deportations.

However some sources indicate that there has been an ongoing investigation of more MTN staff for allegedly compromising national security, using their positions at the company.

The investigations began in July 2018 after the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) raided their call centre in Mutundwe, a Kampala suburb last year and confiscated the company’s servers.