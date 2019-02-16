Mudslide tragedy: Liberia declares day of mourning Monday

Liberian President George Weah has declared Monday, February 18 as a day of national mourning following the tragic death of over 40 people in a mudslide in Gbanipea, Tappita District, Lower Nimba County.”Liberians and foreigners within our borders need to come to terms with the huge catastrophe and demonstrate a sense of empathy to the victims and their families” the Liberian leader urged.

He also declared the affected county a “national disaster Zone”, and ordered national security apparatuses to isolate the area, provide security and put a hold on illicit mining.

The Liberian leader has at the same time constituted a technical committee headed by Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf to work with the National Disaster Management Agency to move as quickly as possible to the affected area, conduct intensive search for possible survivors and render appropriate assistance to affected families and communities.

The Liberian leader has also sent units of the Armed Forces of Liberia who have since been deployed in the disaster zone to assist with the rescue and recovery efforts.

President Weah is meanwhile calling on national and international organizations and development partners, mainly the United Nation, ECOWAS, the European Union, the United States, China and other friendly nations with expertise in disaster management to join the technical team set up to bring needed relief to individuals and families affected by the disaster.

President Weah described the mudslide as “totally depressing for our country at a time my government is endeavoring to create an enabling environment for our people to improve their lives.”

He expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones during the incident and wished speedy recovery for those who sustained injuries, and assured that his government will do all within its power to provide needed support and assistance to the affected region,

a statement issued in Monrovia said.