Mugabe snubs parliamentary probe on missing diamond revenue

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe on Wednesday snubbed a parliamentary committee that had summoned him to testify on alleged leakages of diamond revenue during his rule.Mugabe did not show up for a hearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy, forcing the lawmakers to postpone the meeting to next week.

The committee wants to find out from Mugabe what evidence he had when he claimed in 2016 that Zimbabwe had allegedly lost US$15 billion through diamond leakages.

Committee chairperson Themba Mliswa says his committee wants Mugabe to explain how the leakages occurred or how he came about the figure.

There have been allegations of massive smuggling of minerals from Zimbabwe over the past two decades, with most of the crimes said to be linked to politicians, the military and other politically connected individuals.