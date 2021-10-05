International › APA

Happening now

Mugabe’s widow appeals order to exhume husband’s remains

Published on 05.10.2021 at 08h21 by APA News

The widow of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has appealed to the country’s High Court challenging an earlier court decision ordering the exhumation of her husband’s remains for reburial at a national shrine.The former Zimbabwean strongman was interred in his rural village at Kutama in September 2019 despite attempts by the government to bury him at the National Heroes Acre in Harare. 

When the dust appeared to have settled down over the dispute about his final resting place, a traditional chief from his home area ruled in May this year that Mugabe’s relative had committed a crime against local traditions during the burial of the late president. 

He ordered Mugabe’s widow, Grace, to pay five cows and two goats as a fine of for improperly burying Mugabe and ordered his exhumation and reburial in Harare.

An appeal against the chief’s ruling by Mugabe’s children was thrown out by a Harare magistrate last month who argued that the ex-president’s children had no legal authority to challenge the exhumation of their father.

That prompted the latest appeal by Grace Mugabe. 

Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from April 1980 until November 2017 when he was removed in a military coup. He died in a Singapore hospital on 6 September 2019, aged 95.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top