Multinational force kills 39 Boko Haram’s fighters

The troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed 39 Boko Haram terrorists and captured many equipment from them in a clash at Cross Kaura.The spokesman of the task force, Col. Timothy Antigha, who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said that 20 soldiers were wounded.

Antigha said the terrorists were killed when they attacked troops’ position.

He said the wounded soldiers had been evacuated from the area of operation and now receiving adequate medical attention.

The MNJTF forces made up of Nigerian and Cameroon troops at the weekend,

killed 27 of the terrorists.

Chadian forces also killed 63 of the terrorists in a fight near Lake Chad also at the weekend, making a total of 90 terrorists terminated in two encounters.

Although there was no casualty recorded on the side of the Nigerian-Cameroonian forces in the shootout on 13 April in the northern part of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages of Borno State, Chad lost seven men