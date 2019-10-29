Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad gets new Commander

The Nigerian Army has named Maj-Gen IM Yusuf as the Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad.Maj-Gen Yusuf, who was formally of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, takes over from Maj-Gen CO Ude, who has been redeployed from the Headquarters, Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Director Nigerian Army Consult.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, that the postings were approved by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai and that it was a routine exercise to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency.

According to the statement, the highlight of the postings include the appointment of Major General FO Agugo, the erstwhile Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation as the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Port Harcourt, Maj Gen J Sarham the former General Officer Commanding 6 Division is now the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.

Others are Maj Gen EN Njoku redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).

Similarly, Brig Gen EJ Amadasun from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, to 35 Brigade Abeokuta and appointed Commander, Brig Gen AM Adetayo of Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation is now the Chief of Staff Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, while Brig Gen LM Zakari from Defence Headquarters Abuja to Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as Acting Commandant, while Brig Gen EE Ekpenyong is posted from Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Ojo, Lagos to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Yaba, Lagos as Director of Land Service Ammunition

The statement added that all the appointments take immediate effect and that the Chief of Army Staff urged them to “take their respective appointments seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the service and the nation”.