Muluzi offers to mediate between protesters and Malawi poll body

Former Malawi president Bakili Muluzi has waded into the country’s simmering political crisis by offering to mediate in the dispute between civil society groups and the electoral body.The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has organised demonstrations over the past few weeks in an effort to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah out of office.

Ansah is accused of complicity in an alleged plot to rig Malawi’s last general elections held in May that saw President Peter Mutharika emerging victorious.

She denies the allegations and has maintained she will not step down.

Muluzi, who ruled Malawi between 1994 and 2004, on Monday wrote to HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo requesting a meeting.

He said he was concerned about the impasse over the disputed elections and was willing to mediate between the HRDC and MEC.

“I feel obliged and duty bound that we find a civil solution to curtail the prevailing situation, initiate conversation and dialogue,” Muluzi said.

He said he was willing to meet HRDC leaders on Tuesday.