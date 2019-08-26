Museveni and Kiir discuss South Sudan’s peaceful transition

South Sudan president Salva Kiir has asked his nationals living in different as refugees to return home and be part of the ongoing peaceful transition in the country.Kiir said this during bilateral discussions with Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe over the weekend.

“Now the guns are almost silent. The forces that are still resistant are not a big threat. “I welcome all those that are willing to return home to participate in the transitional government before the national elections that are underway for people to take decision on who is to lead them,” Kiir said.

During the meeting Museveni told officials of the 2 countries that the people of South Sudan do not need war but peace and elections in order to stabilize their country.

After the meeting Museveni took to his social media pages and wrote, “Despite a few internal elements still trying to destabilise the progress of South Sudan, I am optimistic that the reassembling of the SPLM in Juba is a commitment towards peace.”

Museveni is one of the two guarantors of the agreement.

The other guarantor is former Sudanese President Omar-al Bashir.

South Sudan which has been plunged into civil turmoil since 2013, but recently the warring parties met and signed a pact that is expected to see the return of peace to Africa’s youngest nation.

The turmoil has left about 2 million South Sudanese displaced in different countries with Uganda hosting about 800,000 South Sudan refugees.