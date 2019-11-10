Museveni and Tshisekedi hold trade talks

Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and his counterpart from the DR Congo Felix Tshisekedi have agreed to boost trade and stronger ties between the two neighbours.During the meeting Museveni stressed that prosperity in this modern era comes from business.

“Africa is importing so much from other countries. We should stop that hemorrhage and increase our production. It will create more jobs for our youths, generate taxes for the government which in turn will provide services like roads, schools and hospitals” the Ugandan leader said.

He said DRC and Uganda have signed a raft of bilateral agreements but importantly have stressed the need to improve trade relations.

President Felix Tshisekedi who is in Uganda on a two-day state visit told his host Museveni that he is consulting elders in the region to see how his country can shift from a conflict zone to a haven of economic cooperation.

“I admire your knowledge on the history of this region. That is why I came to you and agreed with you that we must engage more in trade instead of conflicts. Am happy that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is in place to promote trade and bring our countries together cooperation. Unfortunately, some of the regions in my country are still in conflict,” he said.

Tshisekedi said he is also seeking consultation on eliminating the negative forces in the region through reconciliation and repatriation so that they can live peacefully as one people.

In a joint press conference at Statehouse Entebbe the two leaders also pledged to work together on a number of joint projects that will facilitate trade, social welfare and security in the region.

Among the projects is the construction of roads from Uganda to the cities of Goma, Buni and Beni in DRC.

It is Tshisekedi’s second visit to Uganda since he was elected president of DRC in 2018.