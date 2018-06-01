Muslims in eSwatini slam Mozambique terror attack

Muslims living in eSwatini have dissociated themselves from this week’s terror attack in neighbouring Mozambique in which 10 people were beheaded by suspected Islamic fundamentalists.The Muslim community, speaking through Liaison Officer Sayyed Matsebula, lamented the incident which happened in a country that is less than 300 kilometres from eSwatini, and at a time when the local Muslims were fasting as it is still Ramadan month.

Matsebula said Mozambique “has a long history of being an Islamic country”, adding that “its original name was Macambique, an Arabic trader who lived there”.

Officials reported the incident to be an Islamic revolution in Cabo Delgado province where Ansar al-Sunna, an Islamist militant group, is attempting to establish an Islamic state in Mozambique.

Matsebula said Muslims in eSwatini are “not interested in the country’s politics but only faith.”

“However, we will be supporting the national elections that will be held in a few months’ time,” Matsebula said.