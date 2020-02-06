Mutharika expresses reservations with poll judgement

Malawi President Peter Mutharika says he has serious reservations with the Constitutional Court verdict in the case in which the opposition had challenged the outcome of last year’s presidential elections.The court nullified the outcome of the May 21 polls, citing irregularities in the conduct of the elections.

It ordered that fresh elections be held within 150 days.

However, in an address to the nation on Wednesday night President Mutharika said he considered the judgement to be “a serious subversion of justice, an attack on democratic system and an attempt to undermine the will of the people.”

“As it stands, the judgement, if not cured, represents a flawed precedence for all the elections in the future,” Mutharika said.

He added: “The judgement, as it is, cannot stand unchallenged.”

He said he had instructed his legal team to appeal against the judgement.

The President, however, said the appeal would not stop the holding of elections in five months but would rather “correct fundamental errors in the judgement in order to protect the laws, principles of justice and democracy.”