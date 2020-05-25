Mutharika to appoint new Malawi poll commissioners – Official

International › APA

Published on 25.05.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika is expected to appoint new commissioners of the country’s electoral body by the end of next week, his spokesperson said on Monday.With less than a month to go before the southern African country holds an eagerly awaited presidential poll rerun scheduled for June 23, all eyes are on Mutharika’s next move following last week’s resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

Ansah threw in the towel on 21 May after several months of ignoring pressure from civil society groups to resign.

According to media reports monitored here, Mutharika’s spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the president is expected to announce new MEC commissioners by June 5.

“The president is very much aware that the contracts for the current commissioners will expire on June 5. So, by that time, he will do his part as required by law,” Kalilani told Nyasa Times.

The MEC is made up of a chairperson who should be a judge nominated by the Judicial Service Commission, as well as at least six other commissioners who are appointed by the president in consultation with political parties represented in parliament.

The president appoints suitably qualified persons to be members of the commission and the Public Appointments Committee of parliament determines their conditions of service.

