Muyuka Legal Department burnt down

The Legal Department of Muyuka sub division, Fako Division in the South West Region of Cameroon was on Wednesday burnt down by unknown men.

According to local sources, the building of the State Counsel situated in Balong quarters was burnt down on Wednesday morning by unidentified gunmen.

This followed heavy shootings between security officers and unidentified gunmen in Muyuka last night as the town has witnessed an upsurge of violence in recent weeks.

Security officers are still trying to track down run-away prisoners after unidentified men attacked the prison in that locality freeing up detainees before making way with weapons and amunitions.