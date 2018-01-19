Muyuka : Sacked Principal, VP, could face heavy jail term

The former principal and vice principal of Government High School Malende who were sacked on Wednesday for causing panic in schools in the South West region could face court action and possible heavy jail terms.

Francis Manchang Oben and Davidson Ashu Tanyi were relieved from their duties as principal and vice principal of GHS principal and vice principal respectively for allegedly conniving with secessionists to cause panic in schools.

According to sources, investigations have been opened on the two to trace any possible links with secessionist movement.

They could be brought before a court and tried if substantial evidences are proven of their links with secessionists, the source added.

The duo are alleged to have been promised one million franncs CFA each by the secessionists to carry to trigger last Monday’s scene but no concrete proof has been established.

If charged and found guilty, the duo could face heavy jail term terms.

On Monday, parts of the South West Region was sent into panic as news of a possible attack by unknown men on GHS Malende sent parents rushing to school to collect their children for safety.

The rumours spread across several towns including Kumba, Buea, Limbe and Mutengene forcing schools to be disrupted in the region.

The Governor of the South West Region Bernard Okalia Bilai later moved to dismiss the rumour and reassure parents to send their children to school.

Anyike Florence Nkwentta and Akem Etienne have since been appointed principal and vice principal respectively by the Minister of Secondary Education Louis Bapes Bapes.