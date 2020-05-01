My utmost desire is to steer Ghana out of Covid-19 crisis – President Nana Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa says that his utmost desire is to steer the country out of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis and bring the country back to normalcy.

President Nana Addo noted that his foremost duty is to protect the Ghanaian populace with a determination to do that and that globally, Covid-19 has erupted the social and economic sectors of nations, including healthcare systems due to the unpredictable nature of the virus.

“No country on earth has been spared the ravages of this virus, and my single-minded goal is how to steer the country out of this crisis, protect our population from the virus, and see to the rebuilding of our economy. Nothing else matters for me.,” he said.

Speaking during the virtual May Day celebration to honour Ghanaian workers on Friday, May 1, 2020, which was aired live on national television, Nana Addo applauded the workers for their contributions towards nation-building as Ghana joined the rest of the world to celebrate workers day

“We recognize and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made towards the construction of the happy and prosperous Ghana we seek, and, on this day, I say Ayekoo to each one of you,” he added

President Nana Addo said that job creation was a priority of his government, adding that several measures had been taken to create jobs for Ghanaians and also to create the enabling environment for Ghanaians to create jobs and wealth for themselves.

“Job creation is one of the most priority of this government,” and that it is a social contract with the people, hence bold steps have been taken to that effect.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo announced an extension of the closure of borders for one month starting on Monday, May 4 to May 31, 2020.

According to him, this is to contain the spread of the virus due to the fact that majority of positive cases were coming from travellers or contact of travellers.

For his part, the Chairman of Trades Unions Congress (TUC), Dr. Yaw Anthony Baah, commended President Nana Addo for his handling of the virus in the country. He therefore called on President Nana Addo to speed up the stimulus package for business and institutions in order to save the people from losing their jobs.

He noted that since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana in March, some businesses virtually closed down with others reducing the number of employees, while employers were forced to pay their workers half pay, a situation, which he said, was affecting individuals and families in the country.