Nachtigal-Bafoussam Power Line: India lends 98 Billion F To Cameroon

The loan agreement regarding the financing of this project was signed on May 11, 2022, in Yaounde, by the Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey and the Central Africa Regional Representative of ‘Eximbank-India, Selva Kumar.

164.69 million dollars, or about 97.8 billion FCFA for the construction of the 400 VK power transmission line between Nachtigal and Bafoussam.

This project will help in carrying the energy produced by the Nachtigal dam to the large production basins of the West and North-West regions and later on, close the loop of the South Interconnected Network.

Specifically, it is a question of strengthening the means of transporting electricity; securing and improving the reliability of the power supply in the Center and West regions; increasing the rate of electricity supply in the West and North-West regions, and multiplying the points of injection of energy produced in Nachtigal.

The implementation of this project is based on two essential components, namely the construction and extension of transformer stations in Ntui and Bafoussam, and the construction of a 225-400 VK double circuit HT electricity transmission line, about 226 km long and 60 meters wide which starts in Nachtigal and passes through the departments of Lékié, Mbam and Inoubou, Mbam and Nkim, Ndé, Kong-Khi and Mifi. The period of execution of the works is 36 months.

The total cost of the project is 173.36 million USD or approximately 102.9 billion FCFA. The funding made available to Cameroon by India represents 95% of the overall cost of the works.