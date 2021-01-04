Nairobi Archbishop Njue retires

Published on 04.01.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The Catholic Archbishop of Nairobi John Njue has resigned from his position which had had occupied for 13 years, APA learnt on Monday.The Vatican on Monday confirmed Cardinal Njue’s resignation and Pope Francis has since accepted his departure.

Njue had led the pastoral governance of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi since 2007.

His resignation was widely expected, being mandatory after clocking the 75 year retirement age for Bishops.

He had taken over from the late Archbishop Ndingi Mawana a’Nzeki who retired after attaining the same retirement age in 2007.