Nairobi crowned Africa’s leading business travel destination

Nairobi has been crowned Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination at World Travel Awards 2019 Gala Dinner held in Mauritius over the weekend.The Kenyan capital beat seven other African cities; Accra (Ghana), Cairo (Egypt), Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria in South Africa and Nigeria’s Lagos to emerge the ultimate winner.

“This is great news not only for Nairobi, but Kenya as a whole. Our vision is to transform Nairobi into Africa’s economic power hub,” said Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko said his administration will continue to strive to make Nairobi a city of choice in the African region.

“We will work towards achieving infrastructure development, cleaning and ensuring sustainable green environment, beautifying and lighting the Central Business District and other regions. Together we will make Nairobi a city of choice of business, tourism and investment, hence become an economic giant in the continent,” said Sonko.

During the WTA 2019 in Mauritius, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) was named Africa’s Leading Meeting and Conferences Centre.

KICC also won the bid to host the WTA 2020.

“Our very own KICC won by beating Cairo International Convention Centre in Egypt, South Africa’s Cape Town International Convention Centre, Rwanda’s Kigali Convention Centre, Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa and Palais des Congress Marrakech in Morocco,” said Sonko.

To cap it all, Kenya as a county won the Africa’s Leading Destination, beating Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and South Africa, which won the award in 2018, said Sonko.